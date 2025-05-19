How close is Anthony Edwards to passing KG as Timberwolves' GOAT?
For almost 20 years now, Kevin Garnett has been unanimously considered the greatest player in the (mostly unimpressive) history of the Minnesota Timberwolves. KG made the expansion Wolves relevant in the late 1990s and early 2000s, peaking in 2004 with an MVP award and a trip to the Western Conference Finals. He made ten All-Star teams, eight All-NBA teams, and eight all-defensive teams in a Minnesota uniform. He was a first-ballot Hall of Famer and is one of the best two-players in NBA history.
But in 2025, for the first time, Garnett has real competition for the unofficial title of Timberwolves GOAT (greatest of all time). Anthony Edwards has led the Wolves to back-to-back conference finals appearances for the first time in franchise history. He's four wins away from taking Minnesota to a stage it has never reached before: the NBA Finals. It feels like it's only a matter of time until Edwards claims the throne from Garnett. The question might just be this: How close is he?
Edwards is only 23 years old. He hasn't won an MVP or even earned a first-team All-NBA selection (Garnett had three with the Wolves). He's not yet halfway to the 19,201 regular season points KG scored for Minnesota. But in the NBA, the playoffs are what matters most. And this current stretch, over the last two seasons, is already the greatest era in Timberwolves history.
Prior to last season, the Wolves had won two playoff series (both in '04) in 34 years of existence. They've now won two series in each of the last two postseasons. They've won more playoff games (20) in five years with Edwards than they did (18) in the 31 years before he arrived. And if Ant scores 35 points in Game 1 against the Thunder on Tuesday night, he'll pass Garnett for the most playoff points in franchise history. At the latest, that'll happen on Thursday in Game 2.
An argument can undoubtedly be made that Edwards has had more help than Garnett did in his prime. Ant has gotten to play with teammates like Karl-Anthony Towns, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, and Jaden McDaniels, not to mention impressive depth players like Mike Conley and Naz Reid. Garnett's best teammates were late-career Sam Cassell and Latrell Sprewell, plus guys like Terrell Brandon, Wally Szczerbiak, and brief stints with Stephon Marbury and Chauncey Billups when they were young. One of the great what-ifs in Minnesota sports history is how the 2004 WCF against the Lakers would've gone if Cassell — who made second-team All-NBA that year — had been fully healthy.
Regardless, the reality of history is that for as amazing as Garnett was, the Wolves won two playoff series in his tenure and never made it past the conference finals. He reached the mountaintop as an NBA champion, but it was with the Boston Celtics. That's why the door is open for Edwards to surpass him as the greatest player in franchise history long before he reaches Garnett's regular-season records and accolades.
Some may say Edwards has already passed KG. My feeling is that if he plays well in leading the Wolves over the Thunder in this series, it'll no longer be much of a debate. He'll be the guy who brought the Timberwolves to the NBA Finals for the first time. And obviously, if Edwards helps the Wolves win their first championship, there will really be no debate at all.