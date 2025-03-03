How many three-pointers will Anthony Edwards finish with this season?
In Sunday night's win over the Suns, Anthony Edwards broke Malik Beasley's Timberwolves record for three-pointers made in a single season. Edwards is up to 244 this year, surpassing the 240 Beasley made in the 2021-22 season. The important context to that stat is that there are still 20 games left in the 2024-25 campaign.
Despite missing a few games, Edwards enters Monday night's schedule tied for the NBA lead in threes made this season — with none other than Beasley, who is having an incredible year for the resurgent Detroit Pistons. The two are 17 ahead of perennial league leader Steph Curry, who is unmatched in per-game volume but has missed nine contests for the Warriors. That could wind up being a tight three-person race down the stretch.
How many triples will Edwards finish with? He's averaged 4.14 makes from long range per game this season, so he's on pace to end up with 327 if he plays in each of the final 20 games (which is no guarantee due to his technical foul situation). That total would be the sixth-most in NBA history, behind four Curry seasons and James Harden's 2018-19 campaign.
"I should be at 300 before we (finish)," Edwards said in a video the team put out on social media. "So what's that? Maybe like three threes a game? Yeah, I'll be there, for sure. 300, this year, I'm calling it. ... And you wouldn't give me (jersey) number five, Beas, when I was a rookie, I'll remember that. So I beat your record, boy."
Only three players have ever hit 300 threes in a season, something Curry has done five times. Edwards and Beasley have a real chance to join that group if they maintain their current pace.
- 402 — Steph Curry, 2015-16
- 378 — James Harden, 2018-19
- 357 — Steph Curry, 2023-24
- 354 — Steph Curry, 2018-19
- 337 — Steph Curry, 2020-21
- 324 — Steph Curry, 2016-17
- 301 — Klay Thompson, 2022-23
Of the 20 players who have made at least 160 threes this season, Edwards' 40.6 percent accuracy from deep ranks fifth, trailing only Beasley, Payton Pritchard, Zach LaVine, and Darius Garland. His combination of volume and efficiency has been extremely impressive all year. And after a mini slump — Edwards had made 18 of 68 (26.5 percent) attempts from deep over the past six games — it was encouraging to see him go 6 of 14 in Phoenix, including 5 of 8 after halftime.
