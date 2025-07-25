'I hate him': Shaq promises to wear dress if Rudy Gobert makes Hall of Fame
Shaquille O'Neal's disdain for Rudy Gobert has reached a new level.
Shaq, while speaking on The Big Podcast this week, shredded Gobert with a deeply personal arsenal of opinions, going as far as saying he hates the Timberwolves center and will wear a dress if Gobert is ever inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame.
"I f****** hate Rudy Gobert," O'Neal said. "Because that m*****f***** is making $250 (million) and he don't deserve it, dog."
Nobody prompted Shaq to talk about Gobert. Instead, Shaq went out of his way to express how much he can't stand him after NBA brothers Marcus and Markieff Morris explained that they're nasty to their opponents on the court but kind and friendly off the court.
"As the President of the Big Man Alliance, if you making big money, play like a f****** big man. That's it. Play like a f****** big man. Throw some 'bows, knock some people out, don't be letting little white dudes from Denver dunk on you and talk s*** to you and then you gotta grab them by the neck at the last second. Come on, bro. That's it. If you going to be f****** getting paid big money, play big," Shaq continued.
Shaq then showed a poster of Charles Barkley dressed as a woman and said, "If Rudy Gobert gets into the Hall of Fame, I'll wear this dress to the m*****f****** ceremony."
"If he gets in, take me out [of the Hall of Fame]," Shaq added.
Gobert hasn't won a championship but he's racked up enough awards to be considered a Hall-of-Fame-caliber player. He's won four Defensive Player of the Year awards while being selected as an All-NBA player four times. He's also been named All-Defense eight times in 12 seasons.
However, there is precedent for a defensive stalwart like Gobert not making the Hall of Fame. Ben Wallace, who won the Defensive Player of the Year award four times and was voted All-NBA five times, hasn't been elected to the Hall of Fame — and Wallace won a title with the Detroit Pistons.
There's no guarantee that Gobert will get the votes after he retires, but he's put himself in the conversation — and that could lead to O'Neal putting himself in a cocktail dress.