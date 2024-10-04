Julius Randle believes the sky is the limit for Anthony Edwards
New Minnesota Timberwolves acquisition Julius Randle hasn’t wasted any time getting to know star guard Anthony Edwards. They’ve already spent some time together off the court, and he’s already become familiar with Edwards’ often comedic personality and his trash talk on the court. And Randle has already come away impressed.
Asked by Wolves radio voice Alan Horton about what he's learned about Edwards in their short time together, Randle had high praise for the young star, saying he has the chance to be "one of the greatest players ever."
"Ant got me over his shoulder or whatever he need. I'm gonna be right there; he's got a dog next to him that's going to compete with him every night, so I'm excited," Randle said. "... He's a generational talent. It's very few chances you get to play with a player like that, and for me, my experience being in this league, the little bit of success that I've had, I just want to be able to pass it along to him and help him any way I can. Because like I said, he has a chance to be one of the greatest players ever. He's extremely talented, so you cherish those opportunities playing with players like that."
At just 23 years old, Edwards has already established himself as one of the best players in the league. Edwards is already a two-time All-Star and was an All-NBA selection this past season. He's continued to improve each year, and posted career bests in points per game (25.9), assists (5.1), field-goal percentage (46.1%) and free-throw percentage (83.6%) last season. The sky is the limit for Edwards after leading the Wolves to a Western Conference finals appearance last year.