Julius Randle in for Wolves, Paul George good for 76ers for Tuesday's game
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle is good to go and starting Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center in Minneapolis despite being listed as questionable for the game due to a groin injury. Paul George, who was listed as questionable for the game due to groin soreness, is also good to go for the still short-handed 76ers.
The 76ers ruled out Joel Embiid (knee), who's been shut down for the season, Eric Gordon (wrist), Jalen Hood-Schifino (G League), Kyle Lowry (hip), Tyrese Maxey (back) and Jared McCain, who underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Kelly Oubre Jr. (illness) and Quentin Grimes (bicep), who were listed as probable and questionable, respectively, are available for the game. Justin Edwards (ankle), who was also listed as questionable, is out for the game. The 76ers are quite short even with George, who's averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in 40 games, all starts, this season, in.
Rudy Gobert (back) remains out for the Wolves. Recently-signed guard Bones Hyland, who's been with G-League Iowa, is available for the first time. In two G League games, Hyland averaged 33.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Randle made his return to the lineup on Sunday for the first time since suffering the groin injury on Jan. 29 and didn't appear to miss a beat in his return. He played 34 minutes against the Phoenix Suns and finished with 20 points, six boards and three assists. He had just two turnovers and shot 8 for 14 from the field and made his two free-throw attempts.
Donte DiVincenzo remains on a minutes restriction for the Wolves as he's in the early days of working his way back from a turf toe injury. That's contributed to him coming off the bench since he's returned, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said.
"(Coming off the bench) allows us to best employ him should we need him late," Finch said.
DiVincenzo had his best game back Sunday, scoring 24 points on eight 3-pointers while recording five steals.
The Wolves and 76ers tip off at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Target Center.