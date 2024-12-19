Julius Randle needed 17 total words to answer 7 questions from NY media
Julius Randle will face the New York Knicks for the first time since being traded to the Timberwolves on Thursday night, and the New York media in Minnesota was doing its best to get him talking on Wednesday. But Randle wasn't about to create any bulletin board material.
Randle needed just 17 total words to respond to seven different questions from reporters. Here's how the exchange went...
Media: How much do you try to treat it like any other game?
Randle: I will.
Media: How?
Randle: Play basketball.
Media: It’s got to mean something, I mean, you were the face of the franchise.
Randle: Another game.
Media: When you played the Lakers, it was more than another game.
Randle: Right.
Media: What’s the difference there?
Randle: I’m 30 years old.
Media: Did the preseason game against the Knicks help with this at all?
Randle: I didn’t play.
Media: You were there, but like, so being around it, the team...
Randle: I didn’t play.
Finally, when the eighth question arrived — What's his secret to making this game like any other? — Randle provided some depth in his response.
"What's my secret? I’m going to go home, play with my kids, going to eat some food, I’ll probably watch a show. “Landman.” Have you heard of that? Great show, great show. And I’m going to sleep. I’m going to wake up in the morning, come into shootaround, probably get a little treatment. And then I’m going to shoot. And then I’m going to go home and have some breakfast and take a nap and then I’m going to go to the arena and play the game."
Amazing.
By the way, "Landman" stars Billy Bob Thornton and is on Paramount+. It's currently getting 78% on Rotten Tomatoes. Sounds like a cool show about people trying to get rich with oil back in the early 1900s.