Julius Randle signs new three-year contract to remain with Timberwolves
Julius Randle has signed a new three-year, $100 million contract to stay with the Timberwolves, according to a post on X from ESPN Insider Shams Charania.
After acquiring Randle from the New York Knicks as part of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade last offseason, he had a player option worth nearly $30 million this offseason. This contract announcement means he has declined that option, and he will make around that same number over the next three seasons with a player option for the 2027-28 season, according to Charania.
Minnesota's two biggest offseason questions have been answered. Randle and Naz Reid have now both signed long-term extensions to remain with the team. Randle's deal likely confirms that Minnesota will likely not have enough salary cap to retain Nickeil Alexander-Walker in free agency this offseason.
Randle dealt with a few injuries during the regular season, but averaged 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He took things up to another level in the postseason averaging 22.6 points in the first round and 25.2 in the second round against the Warriors, but things dropped back down to 17.4 per game against the Thunder.
Randle will turn 31 in November, so he will be 33 years old in the final season of his new deal in 2027-28.