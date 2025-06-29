Report: 'Good chance' Nickeil Alexander-Walker gets more than mid-level exception
After Naz Reid signed a monster contract extension with the Timberwolves on Friday night, focus shifts to Julius Randle's player option decision and Nickeil Alexander-Walker's looming free agency. The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski posted to X on Sunday that there's a "good chance" NAW commands more than the mid-level exception on the open market.
Alexander-Walker is Minnesota only significant unrestricted free agent this summer, so there's a lot of attention on what both sides to do. He's still only 26 years old, and he averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season on 43.8/38.1/78.0 shooting splits.
According to an article from The Athletic in May, the non-taxpayer mid-level exception is projected to be $14.1 million, while the taxpayer mid-level exception is projected to be $5.7 million for the 2025-26 season.
Related: Timberwolves add Belfast native to Summer League roster
If Randle opts into his player option, Minnesota likely won't have enough money to bring NAW back on the mid-level, let alone more than the $5.7 million. With the continued development of Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark, it seems like a foregone conclusion that NAW's chances of coming back to the Wolves are quite low, unless Tim Connelly is able to pull off some salary cap magic.
The Clippers, Hawks and Magic are among teams rumored to be interested in Alexander-Walker, but the Pistons continue to emmerge as a possible favorite. Detroit is likely in the market for a guard, as former Timberwolves' guard Malik Beasley in the middle of a reported gambling investigation.