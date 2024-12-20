Karl-Anthony Towns makes statement in return as Knicks blow out Wolves
Timberwolves fans gave Karl-Anthony Towns a warm welcome back to Target Center in Minneapolis Thursday night, giving him a loud round of applause following a tribute video played during the New York Knicks' pregame introductions.
The love for Towns was so strong among the sold-out Target Center crowd that they even cheered when he made his first 3-pointer of the game in the first quarter. But the mood began to sour among the Wolves faithful after a horrendous start to the second quarter from the local basketball franchise. The boos were all directed at the Wolves, but there was likely a feeling of dread whenever Towns touched the ball as he torched Minnesota and powered New York to a 133-107 blowout.
Towns put on a show in the arena where he spent the first nine seasons of his career. Towns put the finishing touches on a 26-2 Knicks run to open the second quarter, drilling a shot form 3-point range before getting to the paint for a layup the next possession, drawing a foul and hitting the ensuing free throw. Towns scored 19 points in the second quarter alone, and the Knicks (17-10) outscored the Wolves (14-12) 41-18 in the quarter overall to take a 73-51 halftime lead.
The game was essentially over by then, though Towns continued to do his thing. Towns nearly finished with a triple-double, tallying 32 points, 20 rebounds, six assists and a pair of steals. He had a plus-minus of plus-31 in 38 minutes.
Towns shot a torrid 10 for 12 from the field, including 5 of 5 from 3-point range.
Towns got plenty of help from Mikal Bridges, who finished with 29 points, six assists and six rebounds.
That dynamic duo had the game so well in hand for the Knicks that Wolves coach Chris Finch emptied his bench with 10 minutes, 34 seconds still to play in the fourth quarter. If anything, he probably could have turned there even sooner.
It wasn't all bad from the get-go for Minnesota. Julius Randle was clearly motivated against his former team, coming out hot with 15 first-quarter points to lead the Wolves to a 33-32 lead after 12 minutes. Randle finished with 24 points on 8-for-17 shooting, five boards and three assists, but when he subbed off after a hot first quarter, it fell apart for the Wolves.
The lineup of Donte DiVincenzo, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, Rob Dillingham and Nickeil Alexander-Walker got off to an ugly start to the second quarter. When Finch subbed in Mike Conley to try and settle things down, it didn't help. Both Gobert and Conley finished with just three points each. Anthony Edwards had 17 points on 7-for-16 shooting.
There just wasn't much working for the Wolves. There was plenty working for the Knicks and Towns, who looked motivated from the opening tip and made a statement in his return to Target Center Thursday night.