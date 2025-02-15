Karl-Anthony Towns says Anthony Edwards will be face of the NBA in 5 years
Karl-Anthony Towns will be playing in his fifth career All-Star Game this weekend, but it will be his first representing a franchise other than the Timberwolves. At Media Day on Saturday, he was asked who he thinks will be the face of the NBA in five years.
"Anything could change in a year, but I am all about the loyalty, so Anthony Edwards gets my vote all the time," Towns told reporters on Sunday.
KAT was teammates with Edwards for three seasons, but last year's playoff run was evidence that they grew to become really close friends. In the first year of a new All-Star Game format, Towns is on Chuck's Global Stars team and he will face off with Edwards and Kenny's Young Stars team in the first game of the four-team tournament on Sunday at 7:20 p.m. CT.
As much as it seems like Edwards is an NBA veteran, he is still only 23 years old and nowhere near his prime. The 'face of the NBA' discussion is something that seems to be prevalent in the news cycle every year, but there is no doubt Edwards is among the league's brightest young stars.
