LeBron James on Anthony Edwards: 'You've seen him make the jump'
It has been more than a week since the Timberwolves sent LeBron James and the Lakers home, but James took to his Mind the Game podcast with Steve Nash on Thursday and finally talked about the series. They both had a lot of great things to say about Wolves superstar Anthony Edwards.
"He's improved so much with his playmaking, and you've seen him make the jump, even from last year's playoff run, all the way just to one playoff series," James said. "He was super patient, even when we would get up in the gaps. Sometimes we would double them, sometimes we wouldn't double them, sometimes we would smoke, sometimes we would just be up in the gaps, just trying to make him think."
Nash agreed with James' sentiment that Edwards has made significant improvements in his decision-making and playmaking. It wasn't a crazy scoring series from Ant (26.8 PPG), but he averaged 6.2 assists and only 1.2 turnovers in the five games. The 1.2 turnovers are the fewest he has averaged in a playoff series in his entire career.
There was a moment after Game 5 when James told Edwards to "take that next step." James recalled the conversation. He was ultimately very complimentary of Edwards, and it's clear that he believes that he can be a future face of the league.
"That moment for me is understanding and recognizing the next generation. Someone who can do it and be great and be great in our league for a long time," James said. "For me to tell him to 'take the next step' doesn't always mean, okay, well, the conference finals, and now you have to be in the finals. It's like, take the next step. You as a person, you as a player, continue to get better, better and better. Your time is going to come."
They recorded the episode prior to Minnesota's Game 1 loss to Golden State, but it's clear both Nash and James were impressed by what they saw from Edwards in the first round.