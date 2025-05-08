LeBron James reveals how far he thinks the Timberwolves can go in the playoffs
The Timberwolves may be trailing the Warriors one game to none, but LeBron James is very high on Minnesota's potential this postseason.
A new episode of the Mind the Game podcast with James and Steve Nash was released on Thursday. They recorded the episode last Sunday before Minnesota even knew its second-round opponent. James, whose Lakers lost to the Wolves in five games in the first round, thinks Minnesota could make a deep run this year.
"I could see them for sure getting to the Western Conference Finals, if not the [NBA] Finals," James said. "Obviously, health is wealth in the postseason. They have all the makeup. They have shooting, they have size, they have foot speed, they have playmaking, they have experience, they have defensive versatility. They play extremely hard. You have to give credit to their coaching staff."
It's clear that James has a lot of respect for the Wolves after Anthony Edwards and company knocked his team out. He's never been someone to talk down his opponents, and he really wouldn't have anything to gain from doing so in this situation, but it's still a significant statement.
Nash and James were most impressed with the improvements Edwards showed in the first round, specifically with his playmaking. He is the straw that stirs Minnesota's drink, and he made nearly everyone on the roster look better in the first round.
Fast forward to the present day and Minnesota faces a 1-0 deficit against the Warriors going into Game 2 on Thursday night, with the health of Stephen Curry changing the outlook of the series. During the start to this second round, we're seeing more parity across the NBA than ever. The Wolves' backs are against the wall, and it's time to prove they're among the league's best teams. James is among a growing contingent of believers.