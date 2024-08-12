Led by Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves are firmly in the national spotlight
The Minnesota Timberwolves — yes, those Minnesota Timberwolves — are one of the most prominent teams in the NBA heading into the 2024-25 season. Led by Anthony Edwards, the Wolves' brand is at least as big as it has been since the peak of the Kevin Garnett era — and it's probably even bigger than that.
Monday's news that the Wolves will play the Lakers in Los Angeles on the NBA's opening night is just the latest example. The TNT doubleheader on October 22 will feature the defending champion Boston Celtics, the New York Knicks, the LeBron James-led Lakers, and the Timberwolves. Three of the most iconic brands in American sports and a team that has been a national afterthought for the vast majority of its existence.
The Wolves are also playing on Christmas Day for just the third time in their existence and the first time since 2017. They'll face the Mavericks in Dallas in a Western Conference Finals rematch on one of the marquee days of the NBA calendar.
When last season's schedule was announced, the Wolves had five total national TV games on TNT or ABC/ESPN. We already know about two huge ones this season, which suggests Minnesota will likely be in the double digits in national games when the full 2024/25 schedule is announced sometime within the next week or so.
The Wolves' meteoric rise to national prominence all starts with Edwards. He emerged as a legitimate superstar last season at 22 years old, earning second team All-NBA honors and finishing seventh in MVP voting. He also led the Wolves to a seven-game series win over the Nuggets and a trip to the WCF, which came with significant national exposure.
On the court, Edwards is one of the league's best young players and one of its most exciting stars. His poster dunks, gravity-defying blocks, and three-point barrages make him must-see TV. And he compliments his game with an enormously captivating personality off the court, which is a real part of the reason why he could be the future face of the NBA. Moments involving Edwards are constantly going viral — a trend that continued during his time with Team USA at the Paris Olympics this summer.
Edwards just turned 23. Assuming he continues to ascend, the Wolves are going to be in the national spotlight for a while. Folks in Minnesota might as well get used to this strange feeling.