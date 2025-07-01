All Timberwolves

Report: Nickeil Alexander-Walker heading to Atlanta in sign-and-trade

The NAW era is officially over in Minnesota.

Tony Liebert

May 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) complains to referee Mitchell Ervin in the third quarter during game three in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on Monday that NAW has agreed to a four-year $62 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks on the opening night of free agency.

Minnesota's decision to sign Naz Reid and Julius Randle to long-term extensions made it unlikely that NAW would return. He will now make roughly $15.5 million per season over the next four years.

It will be a sign-and-trade deal for Minnesota, according to multiple reports. They will be receiving a 2027 second-round pick from the Hawks and cash considerations in the deal, according to the Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

Alexander-Walker averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season as one of the Timberwolves' top players off the bench. Minnesota will now look to Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark for expanded roles in his place.

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

