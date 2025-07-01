Report: Nickeil Alexander-Walker heading to Atlanta in sign-and-trade
The Nickeil Alexander-Walker era in Minnesota is official over.
ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on Monday that NAW has agreed to a four-year $62 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks on the opening night of free agency.
Minnesota's decision to sign Naz Reid and Julius Randle to long-term extensions made it unlikely that NAW would return. He will now make roughly $15.5 million per season over the next four years.
It will be a sign-and-trade deal for Minnesota, according to multiple reports. They will be receiving a 2027 second-round pick from the Hawks and cash considerations in the deal, according to the Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.
Alexander-Walker averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season as one of the Timberwolves' top players off the bench. Minnesota will now look to Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark for expanded roles in his place.