Michael Grady's role with Wolves even more limited with NBC gig
How many games will Michael Grady actually call for the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2025-26 season? We already knew that his schedule would be impacted by his role as one of the featured announcers on Amazon, and now there's confirmation that his national profile will grow as one of the announcers handling NBC's coverage of games next season.
That means Grady will be tap-dancing between Wolves games on FanDuel Sports Network North and national games on Amazon and NBC, which are the newest national TV partners of the NBA. He's also been named the lead announcer for Amazon's coverage of the WNBA.
The NBA schedule hasn't been released yet, so nobody knows how many games Grady will miss for the Timberwolves while handling his national broadcast responsibilities.
What we do know is that Amazon will stream 66 games per season, including an opening-week doubleheader, a Black Friday game, and all games from the knockout stage of the NBA Cup. It'll also have the streaming rights to the NBA Play-In Tournament, 14-26 games in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Local television/streaming networks can only broadcast play-in tournament and first-round playoff games, so anything beyond that wouldn't feature Grady on the local stage anyway.
NBC/Peacock will handle 100 games during the regular season, including up five games per week through the playoffs. The network will have national games on Tuesday nights and Sunday Night Basketball once the NFL' season concludes. Peacock will stream national games on Monday nights starting Oct. 27.
"Things will look a little different next year, fam, but we’re NOT done," Grady wrote in an Instagram caption in early July.
The Timberwolves have not announced who will handle television play-by-play duties when Grady isn't available. Based on recent history, the top in-house candidates are Marney Gellner and radio voice Alan Horton, who called one TV game last season for the Wolves.