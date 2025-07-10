Wolves' Michael Grady to work 'modified' schedule due to Amazon role
Timberwolves play-by-play announcer Michael Grady will work a "modified" schedule of games next season due to his role as one of Amazon's new national broadcasters, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.
As was first reported a couple months ago, Grady was officially announced as part of Amazon's team of NBA play-by-play announcers on Thursday, along with Kevin Harlan, Ian Eagle, and Eric Collins. Amazon and NBC are two major new long-term television partners with the NBA beginning in the 2025-26 season.
Grady, who has been the Timberwolves' play-by-play announcer for the past three seasons, will continue to be the lead person in that role. But with more national assignments, he won't be able to call the same number of Wolves games on FanDuel Sports Network North. What exactly that percentage will look like is unclear; according to Krawczynski, details will be announced at a later date.
The bottom line is that Wolves fans aren't losing Grady, who is excellent at his job and has become a beloved figure in the Twin Cities. In fact, Krawczynski also reported that Grady will "have an expanded digital role with reporting, previews and other content" in Minnesota. There are just going to be more games where he's unavailable than in past seasons.
"Things will look a little different next year, fam, but we’re NOT done," Grady wrote in an Instagram caption on Wednesday.
Grady missed a handful of Wolves games last season while calling national games for ESPN. Marney Gellner, who does sideline and studio work for FDSNN in addition to calling Minnesota Lynx games, was the primary fill-in option alongside longtime color analyst Jim Petersen. Timberwolves radio announcer Alan Horton, who called one game on TV last year, is another backup candidate if the Wolves don't make an external hire.
In addition to Grady calling NBA games for Amazon, he's expected to be their lead WNBA announcer beginning next season. There were reports that he was also in talks to call NBA and WNBA games for NBC, so we'll see if that comes to fruition.
Prior to being hired in 2022 to replace Dave Benz as the Timberwolves' play-by-play man, Grady worked for YES Network as a sideline reporter, host, and backup play-by-play announcer for Brooklyn Nets games.
There are expected to be nationally-televised NBA games broadcast every day of the week next season on Amazon, NBC, and ESPN/ABC. The league no longer has a deal with Turner Sports/TNT.