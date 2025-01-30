Mike Conley questionable, Naz Reid returns for Wolves against Jazz
Timberwolves forward Naz Reid is off the injury report and good to go for Thursday night's game against the Utah Jazz, per the team. Reid, the reigning NBA sixth man of the year, missed Wednesday's dramatic win in Phoenix due to illness.
Mike Conley is listed as questionable with a right thumb sprain. If the Wolves choose to exercise caution with their 37-year-old point guard on the second night of a back-to-back, Chris Finch would once again need to go deeper into his bench than usual.
Against the Suns, with no Reid or Donte DiVincenzo (who will be out for a bit with a toe injury), the Wolves gave 15 minutes to Rob Dillingham, played Luka Garza for a bit in the first half, and gave ten minutes to defensive menace Jaylen Clark, who was impressive in his first real NBA opportunity.
If Conley doesn't play tonight in Salt Lake City, Nickeil Alexander-Walker would almost certainly get the start alongside Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert. Reid would be the first one off the bench. But in the backcourt, the Wolves would need to give significant minutes to Dillingham and Clark. Both would potentially play even if Conley does suit up, but the volume of minutes wouldn't be the same.
Conley is averaging 4.4 assists and a career-low 8 points per game this season on 37 percent shooting. He's missed four games and was moved out of the starting lineup earlier this month, though he re-joined that group when DiVincenzo got hurt.
Reid, who is having another great season, has been on fire lately, making 42 of his 75 three-point attempts (56 percent) in January. He'll look to keep that going in Utah.
The Jazz are 10-35 and in last place in the Western Conference Standings. They're just 3-16 at home and 3-27 against teams from the West. Even coming off an emotional win last night, this would be a horrible loss for the Wolves if they can't get the job done. Minnesota is 26-21, one game back from the No. 6 seed, and seeking a season-long five-game winning streak.