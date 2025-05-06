NBA reveals referee assignments for Timberwolves-Warriors Game 1
The officiating crew working Tuesday night's Game 1 between the Timberwolves and Warriors at Target Center has been revealed by the NBA. It'll be crew chief Zach Zarba, referee Bill Kennedy, and umpire Sean Corbin calling the action as Minnesota and Golden State kick off their Western Conference semifinal series.
Zarba, 50, is in his 22nd season as an NBA ref. The Wolves were 4-3 during the regular season in games he officiated. Notably, he was working Game 2 of last year's Western Conference Finals, when he missed a key Kyrie Irving foul on Jaden McDaniels, which couldn't be added upon review until that rule was changed over the offseason.
Kennedy, 58, is in his 30th season and is known for his entertaining announcements after challenges or other replay reviews. He only worked three Wolves games this season; they went 1-2. Kennedy was among the least whistle-prone refs in the NBA during the regular season.
Corbin, 59, is in his 32nd season, making him the longest-tenured official in these playoffs. The Wolves were 3-2 in games he officiated this year. Corbin, unlike Zarba and Brothers, will blow his whistle more often than the average referee.
It's worth noting, in the context of a series that involves Draymond Green, Rudy Gobert, and Anthony Edwards, that only one official called fewer technical fouls than Kennedy and Zarba this season. Corbin was also below average in that department. It'll be interesting to see how much trash talking and physicality the crew lets players get away with to set the tone for this series.
All in all, it seems like a solid officiating crew that doesn't come with much notoriety or controversy.
Game 1 tonight is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT, though it may be 10-15 minutes after that. The game will be televised on TNT, truTV, and Max.
The Wolves, who are 6.5-point favorites, will look to be the only home team to win Game 1 in this year's second round. The Cavaliers, Celtics, and Thunder all lost their first games of the conference semifinal round in upset fashion.