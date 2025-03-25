Nightmare third quarter brings Wolves a blowout loss to Pacers
The Minnesota Timberwolves finally showed some fight in the fourth quarter, but it was already too little, too late. They doomed themselves with a disastrous third frame in a 119-103 loss to the Indiana Pacers Monday night in Indianapolis.
For the second time in as many weeks, Obi Toppin proved a Wolves killer, and this time, the Pacers (42-29) weren't without Tyrese Haliburton nor Pascal Siakam. Haliburton scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the third quarter, and Toppin scored nine of his 20 points in the frame, during which Indiana made nine 3-pointers and outscored the Wolves 41-25.
Toppin's 20 points came on 7-for-10 shooting from the field, including 6 for 9 from 3-point range.
The Wolves (41-32) trailed by 22 points entering the fourth quarter, and their 9-0 run to start the frame did little to get them back in the game. And the comeback effort never got any closer as Indiana was able to stretch back out its lead.
Minnesota just never had it Monday night. The Wolves shot just 48% from the field and a lousy 26% from 3-point range. The only saving grace was the fact the Pacers were slow starters, too, allowing the Wolves to keep themselves in the game through halftime. But it all fell apart in the third quarter when Indiana was able to chase them out of the gym.
Anthony Edwards, who was questionable coming into the game due to a right thumb laceration, had his thumb wrapped during the game, and it was likely affecting his shot. It didn't stop him from taking 11 shots from long range, of which he only made one. He shot just 7 for 19 overall from the field and finished with 17 points, four assists and a pair of rebounds.
Rudy Gobert paced the Wolves early, pulling down seven rebounds in the first quarter, on his way to a 16-point, 16-rebound double-double. Naz Reid scored 20 points off the bench on 8-for-13 shooting, including 3 of 6 from deep.
In addition to the mostly lousy shooting night, the Wolves turned it over 17 times to gift the Pacers 15 points.
It was a disaster of a third quarter for the Wolves when the game was well within reach, and it comes at a critical time as they continue to fight for positioning in the Western Conference playoff race. With nine regular-season games remaining, they simply don't have any more time for performances like what was shown in the third quarter in Indiana Monday night.