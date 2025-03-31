Nuggets' Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon questionable for Tuesday's game against Wolves
The Denver Nuggets have a lengthy injury report ahead of Tuesday's showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Point guard Jamal Murray (hamstring) and forward Aaron Gordon (calf) are both questionable for Tuesday's game at Ball Arena in Denver. Julian Strawther (knee) and DaRon Holmes II (Achilles) remain out for the Nuggets, while both guard Christian Braun (foot) and star center Nikola Jokic (ankle) are on the injury report, though listed as probable for the game.
If Murray and Gordon can't go, that would leave the Nuggets down a pair of starters and significant production. Murray is the team's second-leading scorer at 21.6 points per game and his 6.0 assists per game are third on the team. Gordon is Denver's fifth-leading scorer at 13.2 points per game. Murray missed Denver's previous game due to the hamstring injury.
Strawther averages 9.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest.
The Timberwolves had not released their injury report as of publication time, but Terrence Shannon Jr. has been ruled out the past two games due to a groin strain. Another thing to keep an eye on will be whether Donte DiVincenzo or Naz Reid, who were both ejected from Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons after being involved in a massive on-court brawl that extended into the courtside seats, face additional consequences, such as a possible suspension, before Tuesday.
The Wolves and Nuggets tip off at 9 p.m. CT Tuesday night in Denver.