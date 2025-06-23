Nuggets reportedly hire Timberwolves executive for different role
Minnesota's director of player personnel is heading to Denver.
The Denver Nuggets are hiring Timberwolves Director of Player Personnel Jonathan Wallace as their new executive vice president of player personnel, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Wallace has worked under the current Wolves president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly, since 2019, dating back to his time in Denver. He was a scouting coordinator and basketball operations associate.
Wallace has been the director of player personnel and the GM of the Iowa Wolves since Connelly joined the Timberwolves in 2022. Wallace now becomes one of the top executives for the Nuggets, who are transitioning after the in-season firings of General Manager Calvin Booth and head coach Michael Malone.
