A hypothetical 3-team Kevin Durant trade the Timberwolves should consider
Since we're officially in the middle of NBA rumor season, we decided to fire up the trade machine and put together a hypothetical deal that could help the Timberwolves, Spurs and Suns.
Timberwolves get:
- De'Aaron Fox (from Spurs)
Spurs get:
- Kevin Durant (from Suns)
Suns get:
- Julius Randle (from Timberwolves)
- Donte DiVincenzo (from Timberwolves)
- Jeremy Sochan (from Spurs)
- 2030 First Round pick (from Spurs via Timberwolves)
Reports indicate that San Antonio could be Durant's preferred trade destination among the Rockets and Heat, despite the Timberwolves being the most "aggressive." This trade could help all three teams and keep Durant happy.
The Spurs are one of the most interesting teams to watch in the league this offseason. They hold the No. 2 overall pick, and they're widely expected to select Rutgers point guard Dylan Harper, despite having Fox and NBA rookie of the year Stephon Castle already on their roster in the backcourt. The fit with all three players is iffy since they have overlapping play styles and aren't great outside shooters.
In this scenario, they can add Harper to their young nucleus consisting of Castle, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson around Victor Wembanyama, while adding Durant to create an immediate win-now window with an intriguing roster.
The Suns seem to be interested in remaining competitive. Randle and DiVincenzo would provide them with that, along with a fun young player like Sochan. Minnesota and/or San Antonio could add draft compensation to make the deal work, and we've included the future 2030 first-round pick the Wolves traded to the Spurs last offseason.
Lastly, this trade would be very interesting for the Wolves. Fox is 27 years old, and the former All-NBA selection could be the perfect point guard to play next to Anthony Edwards. It is worth noting, though, that 2025-26 will be the last year on his contract. In this scenario, the Wolves basically trade out the package they received for Karl-Anthony Towns last offseason, minus the No. 17 overall pick.
"I think Minnesota's gonna keep studying it," ESPN's Shams Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday in regards to a Kevin Durant trade. "But honestly, every day that goes by, I think it's more likely that if they're involved here, it's gonna be seeking out multi-team trade scenarios. Three, four-team deals, whether they get Kevin Durant or whether they're just involved in a deal that's facilitating that. Minnesota's still very much engaged and active in these conversations."
It's been reported that Durant has no interest in playing in Minnesota, and the Wolves don't necessarily need him. A deal for a dynamic point guard in his prime, like Fox, could make way more sense from a basketball perspective.