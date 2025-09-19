Pau Gasol on Anthony Edwards: It’s time for Wolves star to lead like Kobe
The goal isn't the end result, it's the work every day that leads to the final result. That's the message two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol has for Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.
"I think you gotta start off the season with the right mindset. Obviously, you want to get to the conference finals, but ultimately, you gotta desire and act every single day like you're gonna win the championship. It starts with your top player, it starts obviously Anthony Edwards," Gasol said Thursday on ESPN.
"Ant? I love his confidence, I love his swagger. He can play like anybody out there, but he has to do it every single night and he has to lead this team in a way that he carries everybody over."
Edwards clearly puts in the work to be great. In fact, head coach Chris Finch revealed in late August that Edwards, who has been in the gym in Minneapolis all summer, is in incredible shape, with just 3% body fat entering his sixth NBA season.
Gasol recalled talking to Edwards in the Philippines during the 2023 FIBA World Cup, where he learned that Edwards is striving for greatness.
"When I talked to Ant a couple years ago in the world championships in Manila, he said he followed Kobe and he admired Kobe and the 'Mamba Mentality.' He has desire to be the best. He's still very young, but now he's also getting to that next stage of his career where he has to prove a little more and give a little more on all levels," Gasol said.
Getting to that next level will require more from Edwards.
"Not just scoring, but let's do a little more on the defensive end. Let's do a little more in leading, challenging and holding teammates accountable and getting the best out of them on a daily basis. In practice, at games," Gasol said. "That's what I'm expecting. That's what I want to see from Ant."
Edwards and the Wolves begin training camp on Sept. 29.