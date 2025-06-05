Paul Pierce: Giannis to Timberwolves 'makes the most sense'
If this NBA offseason is going to be, as Shams Charania said, the "most craziest ever," what is the craziest thing that could possibly happen? One might argue that the craziest possible outcome would be the Timberwolves trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
As much of a pipe dream as it might be for the Wolves, NBA legend Paul Pierce believes the Timberwolves are the ideal landing spot for Giannis — if his primary goal is winning another title.
"Let me tell you what make the most sense: Minnesota," Pierce said on FS1's Speak. "Minnesota makes the most sense for him. You pair him with Ant-Man, give up some of the young pieces they got over there."
KeyShawn Johnson quickly interjected, saying the Wolves would be "depleting the roster" to get Giannis.
"I got a three-year window with Giannis and Ant-Man, though," Pierce replied. "I'll take that."
According to NBA insider Scoop B. Johnson, staying in the East is a priority for Giannis. If true, that would completely rule out the Wolves. Per Johnson, staying in the East "to keep his travel and media profile intact" is a priority, as are "being in a position of control, with a voice in roster building and coaching direction," and playing in a market where other stars would want to join him.
Toronto is the team with the most hype in the Giannis rumor mill, but Pierce points out that going to Toronto won't get him any closer to a championship than he is now with Milwaukee.
Other teams mentioned on the show as good spots for Giannis were Houston and Indiana.
It's all speculation, but if Pierce is thinking about what the NBA world would look like with Giannis in Minnesota, then who's to say Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly hasn't at least created some blueprints for a Giannis trade?
Minnesota would legitimately have to give up a ton to make the money work. Would a duo of Ant and Giannis be worth breaking up the core of a team that has gone to back-to-back conference finals?