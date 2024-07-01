Players the Timberwolves could sign if Kyle Anderson leaves
It's looking more and more likely that the Timberwolves will lose veteran forward Kyle Anderson to free agency. With their current cap situation, a replacement would likely have to come in the form of a veteran minimum contract.
So who could the Wolves bring in this offseason? We've taken a look at some of the options.
Joe Ingles
Veteran wing Joe Ingles continues to be floated around as a potential option for the Wolves. He will turn 37 in October, but he played with Mike Conley Jr. and Rudy Gobert in Utah. He's a willing passer, averaging 3.6 per gamem and he's a 41% career-three-point shooter. He could have a smooth transition into the back end of the rotation.
Robert Covington
A homecoming could make sense for former Timberwolves forward Robert Covington. He is now 33 years old, but last season with Philadelphia he averaged 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, shooting 35.4% from three. After playing with the team from 2018-2020, a return could happen.
Jae Crowder
Crowder has played for eight different NBA teams, but he is only 33 years old. He averaged 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season with the Milwaukee Bucks. He is a corner-three specialist and a solid defender. He could fit well in Minnesota's system.
Marcus Morris
Now 34 years old, Morris averaged 5.8 ponts, and 2.7 rebounds per game last season in 12 games with the Cavaliers. At 6-foot-8 and a career 37.7% three-point shooter he can fit into any NBA rotation. The Timberwolves have shown interest in him before, so they could do the same this offseason.
Leonard Miller/current roster
With another season of development from Leonard Miller, the Timberwolves could already have Anderson's replacement on their roster. Last season in the G-League, he averaged 20.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. At 6-foot-10, he could be a younger, more athletic and more inexpensive version of Slo-Mo.
Third-year wing Josh Minott is another player to keep an eye on in the Summer League this offseason. At 6-foot-8, he averaged 22 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in eight G-League games last season. He has a more athletic style than Anderson had with the team.
Now with Luka Garza returning, and with players like Terrence Shannon Jr. in the fold, a jump-up for Miller or Minott into the rotation could make sense and maybe even save Minnesota some money in the short term.