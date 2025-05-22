Post-combine mock draft links Timberwolves to Big Ten forward
ESPN analysts Jonathan Givony
and Jeremy Woo released an updated NBA mock draft after last week's draft combine, and the Timberwolves' first-round pick remained the same as their projection after the lottery.
Michigan forward Danny Wolf has been the Timberwolves' selection at pick No. 17 in two straight mock drafts from ESPN. Listed at 6-foot-11, Wolf is a unique passing big man with the versatility to shoot from beyond the arc.
Related: Minnesota Timberwolves post-lottery 2025 NBA mock draft roundup
"This pick figures to be a best-available situation for the team that holds the league's least future draft capital, with the Wolves also holding the No. 31 pick as a useful asset," Woo wrote. "The two picks create a nice opportunity for Minnesota to find value and get younger around three-time All-Star Anthony Edwards."
After two seasons at Yale, Wolf transferred to Michigan last season and made a serious mark in the Big Ten. He averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 49.7/33.6/59.4 shooting splits. He recently turned 21 in May.
"Wolf's mix of perimeter functionality, passing and interior size (he measured at 6-10½ barefoot, putting him close to 7 feet in shoes with a 7-2¼ wingspan) makes him an intriguing player for creative teams." Woo continued. "With Julius Randle and Naz Reid holding player options for next season, adding a younger forward in Wolf to the mix would be an interesting consideration as the Timberwolves sift through their options."
If Minnesota lost Randle or Reid in free agency, Wolf would be an intriguing young replacement. The Timberwolves also hold the 31st overall pick, and ESPN has them taking North Carolina guard Drake Powell, which differs from the Alex Condon selection in their earlier mock. Powell was a five-star high school prospect who was inconsistent as a true freshman for the Tar Heels.