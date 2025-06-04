Ranking the trade value of the Timberwolves' last 5 drafted players
The Timberwolves continue to be connected to a new NBA trade rumor almost every day. The last three NBA Drafts have given them five young players with contracts that could be used in any potential trade this offseason, so let's rank the value of their last five draft picks.
1. Rob Dillingham
Although Dillingham played only 10.5 minutes per game as a rookie, it's hard to rank him anywhere but No. 1 on this list. He's still only 20 years old and one year removed from being the 8th overall pick. Dillingham needs to continue developing and fill out his body to hold up defensively, but he still has an offensive skill set and long-term potential that any team in the NBA would find intriguing.
2. Terrence Shannon Jr.
Shannon is by far the oldest player on this list, as he'll turn 25 next month. After averaging 11.7 points per game on 52.6% shooting in three rotational appearances in the conference finals, he has an argument to jump Dillingham for the top spot. A relentless downhill attacker, Shannon proved that he belongs in an NBA rotation next season, but his abnormal age for a second-year player might hold him back as a trade asset.
3. Jaylen Clark
Clark fell to the 53rd overall pick in 2023 after tearing his Achilles during his senior season at UCLA. After a full season of recovery, he finally debuted in the NBA this season, averaging 4.1 points in 13.1 minutes per game. Clark is under contract for at least one more season, and he's only 23 years old with intriguing potential as an elite wing defender who showed off a solid outside stroke.
4. Leonard Miller
The Wolves took Miller with the 33rd overall pick in 2023. He has spent the better part of two seasons in the G-League, with only 30 NBA appearances, all of them in garbage time. Miller dominated for the Iowa Wolves this season with more than 25 points per game. He won't turn 22 until November, and he has two more seasons of team control. His 31.5% mark from beyond the three-point line last year in Iowa could be what's holding him back from breaking through.
5. Josh Minott
Minott, the 45th overall pick in 2022, is the most veteran player of this group, having just finished his third NBA season. He has only played in 93 total games and averaged five minutes per game, mostly in mop-up duty. Minott didn't play in the G-League this season and is under contract for one more year. He's still only 22, but he has a lot to prove heading into his fourth season. Will he ever be a rotation guy in Minnesota?
Honorable mention: Matteo Spagnolo
Spagnolo was drafted by the Wolves ten picks after Minott in the 2022 second round, so he's technically among their last five draft picks, but he's never played in a game for the team. He's still only 22 years old, but he has opted to continue playing in Europe and there's no information about him heading to the NBA anytime soon. Spagnolo averaged fewer than 10 points per game last year for ALBA Berlin in the Euroleague and hasn't been part of the Wolves' future for a while now.