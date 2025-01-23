Report: League execs believe Wolves will try to trade Julius Randle
Last week, the most respected Minnesota Timberwolves insider on the planet, Jon Krawcyznski, said it's unlikely that Minnesota will trade veteran forward Julius Randle. But Krawczynski acknowledged things can change, and they very well could be changing.
According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, who contributes to Forbes and is followed on X the likes of Brian Windhorst, Sam Amico and local Wolves analyst/reporter Dane Moore, there's a belief around the league that Minnesota will try to trade Randle before the Feb. 6 deadline.
"Rival executives believe the Timberwolves will be seeking a Julius Randle trade before the deadline for a better on-court fit alongside Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert," Sidery reported Thursday. "Randle has a $30.9 million player option for next season many around the NBA are expecting him to pick up."
The idea that Randle would pick up his $30.9 million player option in 2025-26 is interesting considering he's 30 years old and may only have one significant contract left in his career.
If he isn't traded and he picks up his option for next season to stay with the Timberwolves, that could make it difficult for Minnesota to keep both Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who are set to become free agents after the season.
This is what Krawczynski said on his Jan. 16 podcast about Randle: "Right now, as I look at it, I do think it's unlikely. Obviously things can change a great deal in the next three and a half weeks leading into the Feb. 6 trade deadline."
He added: "There are things that the Wolves are going to continue to look at, but I don't think, as of right now, a Julius Randle trade is a likelihood or high on their list of priorities as they look at what to do to improve this team going forward. I think most of the improvement is going to be focused on internal improvement."
Things certainly have changed since Krawczynski's last podcast. The biggest change has been the significant big toe sprain suffered by Donte DiVincenzo. The Wolves have confirmed that it's a Grade 3 sprain, which typically requires 2-6 months of recovery time and sometimes leads to surgery.
Minnesota (23-21) enters play Thursday tied with Dallas for eighth in the Western Conference. They're only 1.5 games ahead of 11th place Golden State, but also only 1.5 games behind the Lakers and Clippers, who currently occupy the fifth and sixth spots in the conference standings.