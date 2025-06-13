Report: Suns focusing on Wolves, Heat, and Rockets in Durant talks
Are the Wolves now in pole position to land future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant? According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns are focusing their trade talks on just three teams: the Heat, Rockets, and Timberwolves.
"Really, in the last 24, 48 hours, I'm told the focus of the Suns' conversations has been on a few of the teams, and here they are: the Houston Rockets, the Miami Heat, and the Minnesota Timberwolves," Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday. "I'm told those are the three teams, right now, where a lot of the focus for Durant lies."
The interesting part is the team Shams left out, the San Antonio Spurs, who, up to this point, had been positioned as the front runner to land the 36-year-old. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Spurs were the betting favorite at -125.
Reports out of San Antonio on Thursday appear to hint that the Spurs have moved on from the Durant talks and are focusing on drafting Dylan Harper with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. If that is the case, Minnesota, which has the second-best odds of landing Durant at +400, has potentially moved into the lead in trade talks.
Charania added another twist to the saga, hinting that a potential trade could happen sooner than the seven-day timeline that was speculated about earlier this week. Appearing on SportsCenter on Thursday, Shams noted that trade talks could linger with the possibility of a move happening around the draft on June 25. Now, just a day later, it appears talks have intensified to the point that it's possible a trade goes down "sooner than that."
"I think there's some motivation with some teams, potentially even sooner than seven days, maybe in the next few days we could get some Kevin Durant trade action," said Charania. "There is some serious traction on conversations, on trade scenarios with the Suns. ... There's been interest. There's been some offers. There's been some negotiations."
It would appear that, despite his age, Durant will be 37 by the time the 2025-26 season starts, the Wolves are angling to pair the future Hall of Famer with their young star Anthony Edwards, who has voiced his desire to play alongside the legendary scorer.