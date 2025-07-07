Report: Timberwolves have registered interest in notable free agent PG
The Timberwolves reportedly have registered some level of interest in veteran free agent point guard Malcolm Brogdon, according to insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. They're one of many teams with interest in the former rookie of the year and sixth man of the year winner.
"League sources say that the Wizards are open to sign-and-trade discussions to facilitate Brogdon's exit from Washington and a slew of teams have registered varying levels of interest in the 32-year-old," Fischer wrote. "That list includes the Clippers, Suns and Lakers as well as the Warriors, Timberwolves, Pelicans, Kings and Bucks."
If the price is right, Brogdon could make sense for the Wolves as a bridge point guard option. Right now, their top two true point guards are Mike Conley, who will be 38 when the season begins, and 20-year-old Rob Dillingham — two players with age-related concerns on opposite ends of the spectrum.
Brogdon, 32, should still have some good basketball left in the tank if he can stay healthy. His production peaked with the Pacers in 2020-21, when he averaged 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. He's become a journeyman in recent years, as he'll end up on a different team for a fourth consecutive offseason. He won the sixth man award with Boston in 2022-23, and across his nine-year career, Brogdon has averaged roughly 15/4/5 on efficient 46/39/87 shooting. He won the ROY award as a second-round pick by the Bucks nearly a decade ago. It's worth noting that he's played in fewer than 40 games due to injury in three of the last four seasons.
The main question for the Wolves might be around cost. Minnesota doesn't have much room under the second apron, and Brogdon's most recent contract paid him $22.5 million per season. Even with his recent injury issues, would he take $5.7 million from the Wolves on the taxpayer midlevel exception? Barring a trade elsewhere, that's the most they could offer while staying under the apron.
There's also the question of how adding Brogdon — or any veteran point guard, for that matter — would affect the Wolves' rotation. It would give them a buffer between Conley and Dillingham, but would that mean another year of Dillingham not playing much? And if so, is that worth it? Chris Finch can also use Donte DiVincenzo at point guard for spurts, and Anthony Edwards often functions as a pseudo PG because he has the ball in his hands so often. Right now, the Wolves already have ten players who appear worthy of rotational minutes.
According to Fischer, Brogdon's options could be impacted by where Bradley Beal lands. Fischer also reported that the Wolves are among the "confirmed suitors" for Beal, who could potentially be open to taking a low-level contract once he finalizes a buyout with the Suns.