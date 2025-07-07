Report: Timberwolves among 'confirmed suitors' for Bradley Beal
The Timberwolves are among a few "confirmed suitors" for three-time All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal, according to insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line (subscription required). Beal is expected to be bought out of his contract with the Phoenix Suns shortly, which will make him an unrestricted free agent.
"Some confirmed suitors for Beal include the LA Clippers — fresh off agreeing to trade Norman Powell to Miami in a three-team deal that will bring back Utah's John Collins — as well as the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee and Minnesota," Fischer wrote.
Beal, 32, spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Washington Wizards, making three All-Star appearances from 2018-21. He twice averaged north of 30 points per game, including 31.3 in the 2020-21 season, which earned him the only All-NBA nod of his career. He signed a five-year, $251 million max deal in the summer of 2022 and was traded to the Suns the following year — but his two seasons with Phoenix wound up being highly disappointing.
It's unclear how Beal would fit in Minnesota, both from a financial and a basketball standpoint. Assuming he's bought out, perhaps he'd be willing to take a low-level contract with his next team, knowing he's still being paid by the Suns. On the court, though, would Beal make sense next to Anthony Edwards, given that the two play the same position? He could potentially provide scoring punch off the bench as a replacement for Nickeil Alexander-Walker, although the Wolves already have Donte DiVincenzo and Terrence Shannon Jr. in that role.
In 801 career regular season games, Beal has averaged 21.5 points, 4.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds on 46/38/82 shooting splits.
The Clippers may be the favorites to end up signing Beal. On Monday morning, they traded standout shooting guard Norman Powell to Miami in a three-team deal that brought John Collins to LA, making Beal a natural fit.
It sounds like there's a good chance a Beal resolution could be coming within the next couple days.