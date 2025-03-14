Report: Wolves held Jaden McDaniels out of Kevin Durant trade talks
Prior to the trade deadline, the Timberwolves were involved in discussions with the Suns around the idea of bringing Kevin Durant to Minnesota. The Wolves reportedly made a late push, and although it proved too difficult to pull off at the time, there's been buzz that talks could be revisited this summer.
One reason why a deal didn't get done may have been Minnesota's unwillingness to part with Jaden McDaniels. The Wolves did not include the fifth-year wing in those discussions, according to insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
"The Timberwolves aggressively pursued Durant in trade talks before the deadline and are expected to circle the wagon again this summer, but were unwilling to part with star guard Anthony Edwards and versatile forward Jaden McDaniels in discussions, league sources told HoopsHype," he wrote. "Instead, Timberwolves forward Julius Randle and guard Donte DiVincenzo were discussed as part of trade talks for Durant."
Scotto added that Naz Reid "drew interest from the Suns" in those talks. Reid will decline his player option this summer and hit free agency, but the Wolves are hoping to keep him around on a new long-term contract.
McDaniels was a second-team all-defensive selection last year, and lately, the 24-year-old has been playing the best offensive basketball of his career. He's averaged 16.3 points and 7.5 rebounds on 52 percent shooting over the Wolves' last 30 games, dating back to Jan. 11. McDaniels, who was taken 28th overall in the 2020 draft, is believed to be part of Minnesota's long-term core alongside Edwards, Reid, and others. If Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly didn't want to inluce McDaniels in KD trade talks prior to the deadline, it seems unlikely he would make him available if and when talks are revisited this offseason.
The Suns are believed to either want three-first round picks and a young player (something the Wolves can't do) or two rotational players and a draft pick or two in exchange for Durant. A potential Minnesota offer could be centered around Randle, the Wolves' 2025 first-round pick (via Detroit) and Rob Dillingham, who was last year's No. 8 overall pick. Minnesota likely wants to retain DiVincenzo, who is on a very team-friendly contract, but he certainly wouldn't be as off-limits as someone like McDaniels.
