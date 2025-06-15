Reports: Timberwolves suddenly 'unlikely' to trade for Kevin Durant
What if Rudy Gobert's "to be continued" post on X Saturday was all the evidence anyone needed to properly speculate that Minnesota's chances of trading for Kevin Durant weren't as high as most had assumed?
Again, that's just speculation, but it seems to fit considering there were a flurry of reports Saturday night that appear to distance the Timberwolves from Durant and any realistic trades. Instead, the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets appear to be the frontrunners in what has been a rapidly changing situation.
"The Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant's preferred trade destinations out of Phoenix, sources tell ESPN," Shams Charania reported Saturday night. "Those across the NBA have been made aware in recent days that those are the three teams that Durant would commit to long-term."
Meanwhile, The Athletic is reporting that Durant's preferred destinations are Miami or Houston.
The Minnesota Star Tribune's Chris Hine has also weighed in, saying "things can always change but confirmed that the Wolves dealing for Durant appears 'unlikely' as it stands right now."
All of this comes after longtime Wolves insider Jon Krawczynski reported that Minnesota is interested in Durant but "nothing is close."
At 36 going on 37 years old, Durant signing a long-term contract could be a tough spot for whatever franchise he does sign a multi-year deal with. He's making $54.7 million in 2025-26, and a raise from that number would put a team like the Timberwolves, who already have significant money committed to Anthony Edwards, Gobert and Jaden McDaniels, in a tighter spot when it comes to roster flexibility.
We'll see what happens, but maybe the Timberwolves have something else up the sleeve.