Wolves speculation: Gobert’s ‘to be continued’ post, Naz Reid spotted with Connelly
The Timberwolves offseason is ratcheting up day by day and the last couple of days have resulted in some noteworthy photos and social media posts that have left the door open for speculation.
On Friday, Rudy Gobert posted an aerial photo of of him with his arms around teammates during a huddle. He captioned the photo saying "To be continued" while adding emojis representing praying, the Timberwolves and a championship.
One might reasonably speculate that it means he'll be back with the Timberwolves in 2025-26 despite theories that he could be traded this summer. One might also jump to a conclusion that because his right hand is on Julius Randle's shoulder that Randle will also be back. it's all fair when it comes to speculation, though nobody knows for certain the reason behind Gobert's post.
On Thursday, someone in the public — perhaps while dining at Wayzata restaurant Cov — snapped a photo of Naz Reid sitting on the patio with Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly. Were they discussing a contract extension? Could they have been talking over a possible sign-and-trade? Again, it's open for speculation.
Gobert has been mentioned in numerous fake trade ideas that center around the idea of the Wolves acquiring Kevin Durant from the Suns. The most common proposal that would work under the NBA's salary cap rules is Minnesota sending Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo and Rob Dillingham to Phoenix for Durant.
Reid, meanwhile, has a $15 million player option. If he declines the option, he'll become a free agent on July 6 unless the Timberwolves sign him to an extension before then.
Randle is another key piece with a $30.9 million player option. Will he take that deal, sign an extension or opt out and see what he can get as a free agent?
The other core player with an unknown future from Minnesota's roster is Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who will become a free agent on July 6 after making $4.3 million this season.