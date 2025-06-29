Reports: Wolves decline options on Luka Garza, Josh Minott
Are the Wolves in the market for a new backup big man or could Garza still return?
It's been a big week of roster decisions for the Minnesota Timberwolves and it could get even more interesting when NBA free agency officially begins at 5 p.m. CT Monday.
After re-signing Naz Reid and Julius Randle to contract extensions, the Timberwolves have reportedly declined team options on Luka Garza and Josh Minott, rendering both of them free agents.
According to Jon Krawczynski, the Wolves "now could be in the market for another big," though fellow local Wolves beat reporter Christopher Hine says he's hearing that Garza "could still end up back with the Wolves."
This is a developing story.
