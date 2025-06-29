All Timberwolves

Reports: Wolves decline options on Luka Garza, Josh Minott

Are the Wolves in the market for a new backup big man or could Garza still return?

Joe Nelson

May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Josh Minott (8) warms up before game two against the Oklahoma City Thunder of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Josh Minott (8) warms up before game two against the Oklahoma City Thunder of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
It's been a big week of roster decisions for the Minnesota Timberwolves and it could get even more interesting when NBA free agency officially begins at 5 p.m. CT Monday.

After re-signing Naz Reid and Julius Randle to contract extensions, the Timberwolves have reportedly declined team options on Luka Garza and Josh Minott, rendering both of them free agents.

According to Jon Krawczynski, the Wolves "now could be in the market for another big," though fellow local Wolves beat reporter Christopher Hine says he's hearing that Garza "could still end up back with the Wolves."

This is a developing story.

Joe Nelson
