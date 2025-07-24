Ricky Rubio signs one-year contract with childhood club in Spain
Former Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio took out a full back-page ad in the Minnesota Star Tribune in June, thanking Minnesota — and it sounded like he might be retiring from professional basketball. Alas, Rubio isn't done hooping just yet.
Rubio, 34, will play one final season of professional basketball for Spanish team Joventut Badalona, the club he began his career as a 14-year-old boy growing up in Spain.
Hailing from El Masnou, Spain, Rubio was drafted fifth overall by the Timberwolves in 2009. Minnesota infamously then drafted fellow point guard Johnny Flynn sixth overall, leaving Steph Curry on the board for the Warriors at No. 7.
Rubio was a wunderkid who played four seasons with Joventut Badalona. After being drafted by Minnesota, he played two years for FC Barcelona before debuting with the Timberwolves on Dec. 26, 2011.
"Joventut is a unique, special Club, and between us we all want to transmit this feeling from within. This enthusiasm and this feeling is what has marked me the most when it comes to returning. I have never gone a year without playing, but I come with a lot of enthusiasm," Rubio said at his introductory press conference. "I come with the desire to contribute, to add, to do whatever is necessary to help the team sportingly. I want to enjoy myself on the basketball court."
Rubio played six seasons in Minnesota. His best season came in 2016-17, when he averaged 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game. He also played for the Jazz, Suns and Cavaliers. He most recently played in the NBA for Cleveland in 2022-23, before playing for FC Barcelona in 2023-24.
Rubio's contract runs for one season according to the club, so it's fair to assume the 2025-26 campaign could be his last at the professional level.