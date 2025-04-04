Rudy Gobert sets tone as Wolves down undermanned Nets for fourth straight win
Rudy Gobert continues to be everything the Minnesota Timberwolves need when they need it most.
Gobert was again dominant on the glass, he set the tone in a stifling defensive performance and he chipped in offensively, too, as the Wolves beat the Brooklyn Nets 105-90 Thursday at Barclays Center in New York, their fourth straight victory.
Gobert finished his night with 21 points, 18 rebounds, two blocks, both of which came during a final quarter in which the Wolves outscored the Nets 28-23, and an assist. Thursday marked Gobert's fifth straight game with 15 or more points and his fifth straight game with 11 or more rebounds as he continues to heat up during Minnesota's playoff push.
Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 28 points on efficient 10-for-15 shooting. It was a strong game for him despite him exiting to the locker room in the second quarter after an awkward sequence in which he stepped on the foot of Nets coach Jordi Hernandez after making a 3-pointer. Edwards was helped off the court, but returned after the halftime break.
The Nets (25-52) were incredibly undermanned, missing Cam Thomas and Cam Johnson, among others, due to injuries. Nic Claxton led Brooklyn with a team-high 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.
The Wolves (45-32) got 13 points apiece off the bench from Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Julius Randle added 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Minnesota returns to action Saturday when it visits the Philadelphia 76ers for a 6 p.m. CT tipoff.