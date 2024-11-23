Rudy Gobert takes blame for being 'bad example' in loss to Raptors
There was a memorable sequence, though one the Wolves would like to forget, in Thursday's loss to the Toronto Raptors.
It's a sequence Rudy Gobert took accountability for on Saturday, telling the Star Tribune's Chris Hine "his reaction was a bad example." On the play, Julius Randle had the ball at the top of the key, and Gobert was posting up Scottie Barnes, calling for the basketball. Randle didn't give it to him, and Gobert slow-walked out of the lane, getting hit with a three-second violation in the process. That was the start of a dysfunctional end to the game, which the Wolves lost 110-105.
"Like I told the guys, as someone who is really big on leading by example, my reaction was a bad example," Gobert told Hine. "I let my emotions, my frustration get the best of me, and that's not who I am. I was sorry for that. I appreciate — I know these guys know me, know who I am, they know everything I do is for my teammates, everything I do is to win, so when I have one of those moments, we know that it's just a moment."
It's a moment the Wolves are looking to turn the page from as they prepare for Sunday's game at the Boston Celtics. And it seems like they're already in better spirits. Hine said Randle broke the ice on Saturday's media availability by joking with media members, saying, "I didn't throw him the f***ing ball, what else do you wanna know?"
Hine will have more reaction from Gobert, Randle and the Wolves at startribune.com.
The types of frustrations shown by Gobert on Thursday get the better of all of us from time to time. It's still incredibly early in the season, and the only important thing now will be the response. The Wolves will get their first chance to bounce back from the ugly loss to the Raptors and respond when they tip off against the Celtics at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in Boston.