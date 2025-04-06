Scoreboard watching: Where the Wolves sit in the West on Sunday, April 6
- The Lakers, Nuggets and Warriors all have tough games Sunday.
- Only two games separate the third seed from the eight seed in the West.
We're down to eight days left in the NBA regular season and the Minnesota Timberwolves could wind up anywhere from third to eighth in the Western Conference standings. Minnesota needs a top-six seed to avoid the play-in tournament, and nabbing the third or fourth seed would get them home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Key results Saturday in the West
- Timberwolves 114, 76ers 109
- Grizzlies 109, Pistons103
- Clippers 135, Mavericks 104
No changes for the 6, 7 and 8 seeds after the Timberwolves, Grizzlies and Clippers all won Saturday. They're all 46-32 and because it's a three-way tie the tiebreaker goes to the Timberwolves, which has them in the No. 6 seed entering play Sunday.
Golden State (46-31) has the five seed, just one game ahead of the Wolves, Grizzlies and Clippers.
Denver (47-31) controls the four seed, and they're just one game up on the Wolves, Grizzlies and Clippers, and only a half-game ahead of the Warriors.
The Lakers (47-30) own the three seed but they're only two games in from of the Wolves, Grizzlies and Clippers.
Only two games separate the three seed from the eight seed, and with the Lakers, Nuggets and Warriors all in action Sunday, things could get even tighter.
Key games Sunday in the West:
- Lakers at Thunder, 2:30 p.m. CT
- Nuggets vs. Pacers, 7 p.m. CT
- Warriors vs. Rockets 7:30 p.m. CT
For the Wolves, the ideal outcome Sunday would be the Lakers, Nuggets and Warriors all losing. If that happens, the Wolves would be only one game behind the Lakers for the third seed and just a half-game behind Denver for the four seed.
If Golden State loses, there will be a four-way tie between the Warriors, Wolves, Grizzlies and Clippers. Here's how tiebreakers involving three or more teams are settled.
- Division leader wins tie over teams not leading a division
- Winning percentage in all games among tied teams
- Conference winning percentage
- Winning percentage against Western Conference playoff teams
- Point differential
Because none of the Warriors, Wolves, Grizzlies or Clippers are leading a division, the tiebreaker comes down to winning percentage in games against each other. As it stands now, the Clippers would win the tiebreaker, followed by the Warriors, Wolves and Grizzlies.
- Wolves: 4-5 (3-0 vs. LAC, 0-2 vs. MEM, 1-3 vs. GSW)
- Clippers 6-3 (0-3 vs. MN, 3-0 vs. MEM, 3-0 vs. GSW)
- Grizzlies 3-6 (2-0 vs. MN, 0-3 vs. LAC, 1-3 vs. GSW))
- Warriors: 6-4 (0-3 vs. LAC, 3-1 vs. MN, 3-1 vs. MEM)
The Wolves are off until playing Milwaukee Tuesday, so there could be lots of shuffling in the standings before Minnesota is in action again.