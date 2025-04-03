Scoreboard watching: Where the Wolves sit in the West on Thursday, April 3
- There's a three-way tie between the Wolves, Clippers and Grizzlies.
- Minnesota is within 2.5 games of the 4-seed and 3-seed.
It's Thursday, April 3 and the Minnesota Timberwolves are in sixth place in the Western Conferene playoff race. Let's do some scoreboard watching to keep tabs on where they sit in the race and what's on deck Thursday night.
Key results Wednesday in the West:
- Rockets 143, Jazz 105
- Spurs 113, Nuggets 106
- Clippers 114, Pelicans, 98
Entering play Thurdsay, the Timberwolves (44-32) control the No. 6 seed in the West. They're tied with the Clippers (44-32) and Grizzlies (44-32), but Minnesota owns the tiebreaker thanks to a better winning percentage in games against each other.
- Wolves: 3-2 (3-0 vs. LAC, 0-2 vs. MEM)
- Clippers 3-3 (0-3 vs. MN, 3-0 vs. MEM)
- Grizzlies 2-3 (2-0 vs. MN, 0-3 vs. LAC)
The Wolves are only a half-game behind the Warriors (44-31) for the 5-seed and 2.5 games behind the Nuggets (47-30 and Lakers (46-29) for fourth and third, respectively.
Key games Thursday in the West:
- Timberwolves at Nets, 6:30 p.m. CT
- Grizzlies at Heat, 6:30 p.m. CT
- Warriors at Lakers, 9 p.m. CT
Minnesota is a 13.5-point favorite against the Nets and it should be win No. 45.
The Grizzlies are 2.5-point road favorites against Miami. That doesn't make a ton of sense based on the simple fact that the Grizzlies have lost eight of their last 10 games and Miami has won six straight, including a 21-point blowout over the Celtics on Wednesday night. The back-to-back plays a role but the Heat are at home and hot.
The Warriors are 1.5-point underdogs on the road against the Lakers.
The ideal outcome Thursday night would be Minnesota and the Warriors winning, and the Grizzlies losing? Why? Because the Wolves would wake up Friday still in sixth place, but only a half-game behind the fifth-place Warriors and only 1.5 games behind the Lakers for the 4-seed.
Only six games remain for Minnesota, so every night is critical in the playoff race.