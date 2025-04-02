Scoreboard watching: Where the Wolves sit in the West on Wednesday, April 2
After a double-overtime, instant classic between the Timberwolves and Nuggets — and the Warriors beating the sliding Grizzlies — the battle for positioning in the Western Conference playoff race is tighter than ever.
Key results Tuesday in the West:
- Timberwolves 140, Nuggets 139 (double overtime)
- Warriors 134, Grizzlies 125
Entering play Wednesday, the Timberwolves (44-32) control the No. 7 seed in the West. They're a half-game ahead of the Clippers (43-32) and tied with the Grizzlies (44-32), but the Grizzlies control the 6-seed by way of a tiebreaker over Minnesota.
The Wolves are only a half-game behind the Warriors (44-31) for the 5-seed and 2.5 games behind the Lakers (46-29) for fourth place.
Key games Wednesday in the West:
- Clippers vs. Pelicans, 9 p.m. CT
- Nuggets vs. Spurs, 8 p.m. CT
If the Clippers take care of business against the 16-win Pelicans, they'll move into a three-way tie with Minnesota and Memphis. A three-way tie between those three would be settled by best winning percentage in games against each other, which currently favors the Wolves.
- Wolves: 3-2 (3-0 vs. LAC, 0-2 vs. MEM)
- Clippers 3-3 (0-3 vs. MN, 3-0 vs. MEM)
- Grizzlies 2-3 (2-0 vs. MN, 0-3 vs. LAC)
So, if the Clippers win Wednesday night, the Wolves will technically have temporary control of the No. 6 seed.
The Nuggets-Spurs game is more important to the Lakers and Warriors than the Wolves, but if Denver loses it'll get Minnesota within 2.5 games of the fourth seed.
Only six games remain for Minnesota, so every night is critical in the playoff race.