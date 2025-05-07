Series odds still favor Timberwolves over Warriors despite Game 1 disaster
Game 1 couldn't have gone much worse for the Timberwolves, but their odds to win the series over the Warriors haven't drastically changed. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Minnesota opened around -178 betting favorites, and as of Wednesday morning they're favored at -148.
The Wolves were favored to win Tuesday's game by 6.5 points, but wound up losing by 11. It was clear and obvious they played one of their worst games of the entire season, shooting 5-of-29 (17.2%) from beyond the three-point line.
There are a lot of factors that go into the series-long odds. Warriors guard Stephen Curry left Tuesday's game with a hamstring injury, and there are questions about his health for the rest of the series. If he's out for multiple games, the entire outlook of the series will drastically change, and the odds reflect that.
Minnesota has already opened as a nine-point favorite for Thursday's Game 2, and the line has ballooned up as high as 10.5 points on some sportsbooks. With Curry's health in question and a 0-1 series deficit, it's a game that the public expects a bounce back from Minnesota.
The Wolves have lost home-court advantage, and the fact that they're still favored in the series makes it fair to assume Curry could miss Game 2, if not multiple games. Game 1 was an unmitigated disaster, but if Minnesota's able to pick up the pieces and respond, it could quickly become a distant memory in its postseason story.
