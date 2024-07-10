Steve Kerr: 'I love that Anthony Edwards said he's the No. 1 option'
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made waves when he said he still views himself as the No. 1 option on a Team USA roster that features the likes of Steph Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and LeBron James for the upcoming Paris Olympics.
While that comment wasn’t well-received by all, Team USA coach Steve Kerr said he loved that Edwards referred to himself that way — and that more players should have Edwards’ mindset.
“I want them to bring their very best selves,” Kerr told reporters on Tuesday. “I love that Anthony Edwards said he’s the No. 1 option the other day. I want him to think that way. And I want five, six other guys to feel that way, too. That’s the beauty of being on this team.”
Kerr went on to say that everyone on the Team USA roster is capable of taking over a game.
“They want to make sure they’re bringing their best energy, best game to the floor every night,” Kerr said.
While Edwards’ aggressive mindset isn’t an issue with Kerr, that doesn’t mean the Golden State Warriors coach isn’t pushing Edwards to improve his game ahead of the Olympic Games.
When asked by the Star Tribune’s Chris Hine whether Edwards’ defense can get him playing time in the Olympics, Kerr — who coached Edwards last summer in the FIBA World Cup — said that Edwards “better play defense” if he hopes to see minutes and offered thoughts on where he needs to improve.
“His on-ball defense last summer was amazing, and it helped change out team and get us better,” Kerr said. “Frankly, his off-ball defense struggled or suffered, and he needs to get better at chasing shooters, staying connected, boxing out.”
Kerr has yet to decide who will start and who will close the games when Team USA kicks off its Olympic campaign on July 28 with a group-stage game against Serbia. But it will start to come into picture on Wednesday when the Americans take on Canada in an exhibition.
Of note, Kerr told reporters Tuesday that Durant will not compete in Wednesday’s exhibition due to a calf strain, though he did say that Durant “feels pretty good.” They’re currently taking Durant’s injury “day by day” and they’re holding him out in an abundance of caution.
Meanwhile, Edwards had previously voiced his desire to start for Team USA in Paris. It’s certainly not an easy starting lineup to crack with some of basketball’s all-time best players, including Durant, Team USA’s all-time leading scorer. But it’s clear Edwards is approaching Olympic play with the right mentality, and Kerr has outlined areas for him to improve as the Americans prepare for Paris.