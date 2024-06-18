All Timberwolves

Terrence Shannon Jr. in latest group of Timberwolves draft workouts

Shannon highlights a group of six more prospects.

Mar 30, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) reacts against the Connecticut Huskies in the finals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Ahead of next week's NBA draft, the Timberwolves hosted former Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. and five other prospects for a workout on Tuesday.

Terrence Shannon Jr., G, Illinois

Shannon was recently found not guilty of rape and aggravated sexual assault charges, stemming from an alleged incident last September at a bar in Lawrence, Kansas. On the court, he was one of the best players in college basketball, averaging 23 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is listed at 6-foot-6 and will turn 24 in July, but he could be a great scorer off the bench for Minnesota.

Ajay Mitchell, G, UC Santa Barbara

This is Mitchell's second workout with the Timberwolves, with the first coming on June 3. He is a 6-foot-5 point guard who averaged 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists last season. Minnesota clearly wants to do its due diligence, and a second workout may indicate serious interest.

Jermaine Couisnard, G, Oregon

Couisnard is one of the oldest draft prospects in this class as he will turn 26 in November. He was remarkable for Oregon in last year's NCAA tournament, averaging 36 points across two games. Listed at 6-foot-4, he is a high-volume, shoot-first guard.

Fardaws Aimaq, C, California

Starting his college basketball career at Mercer, Aimaq had stops at Utah Valley, Texas Tech and then finally California last season. Listed at 6-foot-11, he is a bruising, old-school, back to the basket big man and he's already 25 years old.

Tyler Thomas, G, Hofstra

Thomas was one of the best mid-major players in college basketball last season. He averaged the fourth-most points per game at 22.5. He is a bit undersized at 6-foot-3 and another older prospect at 24 years old, but he sure knows how to score.

Drew Pember, F, UNC Asheville

Listed at 6-foot-11, Pember is the typical modern big man, shooting 5.5 threes per game last season. He made them at a 36.6% rate while averaging 20.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in the Big South Conference.

