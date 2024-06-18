Terrence Shannon Jr. in latest group of Timberwolves draft workouts
Ahead of next week's NBA draft, the Timberwolves hosted former Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. and five other prospects for a workout on Tuesday.
Terrence Shannon Jr., G, Illinois
Shannon was recently found not guilty of rape and aggravated sexual assault charges, stemming from an alleged incident last September at a bar in Lawrence, Kansas. On the court, he was one of the best players in college basketball, averaging 23 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is listed at 6-foot-6 and will turn 24 in July, but he could be a great scorer off the bench for Minnesota.
Ajay Mitchell, G, UC Santa Barbara
This is Mitchell's second workout with the Timberwolves, with the first coming on June 3. He is a 6-foot-5 point guard who averaged 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists last season. Minnesota clearly wants to do its due diligence, and a second workout may indicate serious interest.
Jermaine Couisnard, G, Oregon
Couisnard is one of the oldest draft prospects in this class as he will turn 26 in November. He was remarkable for Oregon in last year's NCAA tournament, averaging 36 points across two games. Listed at 6-foot-4, he is a high-volume, shoot-first guard.
Fardaws Aimaq, C, California
Starting his college basketball career at Mercer, Aimaq had stops at Utah Valley, Texas Tech and then finally California last season. Listed at 6-foot-11, he is a bruising, old-school, back to the basket big man and he's already 25 years old.
Tyler Thomas, G, Hofstra
Thomas was one of the best mid-major players in college basketball last season. He averaged the fourth-most points per game at 22.5. He is a bit undersized at 6-foot-3 and another older prospect at 24 years old, but he sure knows how to score.
Drew Pember, F, UNC Asheville
Listed at 6-foot-11, Pember is the typical modern big man, shooting 5.5 threes per game last season. He made them at a 36.6% rate while averaging 20.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in the Big South Conference.