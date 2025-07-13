Wolves GM: Terrence Shannon Jr. is 'going to be an elite two-way player'
The Timberwolves moved to 2-0 at Summer League with a win over the Nuggets on Saturday night. A big reason why was Terrence Shannon Jr.'s game-high 24 points, as he continues to look a step above the competition in Las Vegas this year.
New salary cap restrictions forced Minnesota to lose Nickiel Alexander-Walker in a sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks earlier this offseason, but Shannon Jr. looks like an ideal replacement.
He had 20 points, six rebounds and nine assists in the Wolves' win over the Pelicans, and he backed that up with 24 points and five threes in Saturday night's win over Denver. He's averaging 22 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6 assists this summer on 42.4% shooting from the field and 30.4% from three.
"There was a little bit of level of comfort that we had some solutions internally," Timberwolves general manager Matt Lloyd said during an in-game interview Saturday night. "He's a prototype wing. He can probably switch into any defensive situation. He can guard fours, threes, twos, ones... He's a well-rounded basketball player. He's going to be an elite two-way player."
Shannon will turn 25 at the end of the month, making him one of the older players at Summer League this season, but he is showing exactly what you would expect from a player who should have a big role in 2025-26.
His game on Saturday was highlighted by a poster dunk, which prompted a celebration from Anthony Edwards, who was sitting courtisde at the game.
It looks like Minnesota will be entering the 2025-26 season with the same core, but an expanded role for Shannon is a big reason why things could be different next season.