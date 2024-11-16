'That felt good': Anthony Edwards predicted his poster dunk against Kings
Timberwolves assistant coach Corliss Williamson told Anthony Edwards that he had been playing soft through the first 12 games of the season, so Edwards made him a promise ahead of Friday night's game against the Sacramento Kings.
“I told him (Thursday) I was gonna dunk on one of they a**,” Edwards told reporters postgame.
Edwards made good on that promise Friday night. Midway through the third quarter, Edwards took off down the lane and elevated, throwing down a vicious dunk over Kings forward Domantas Sabonis to give the Wolves a 19-point lead.
After the dunk, Edwards is seen looking at the Wolves bench. He said he was looking at Williamson.
"That felt good," Edwards said of the dunk.
What probably felt even better was the 130-126 overtime victory, especially with the way Edwards played down the stretch of the game. After the Kings went on a big fourth-quarter run, the Wolves found themselves down in the waning minutes. Edwards got to the rim twice, drew a foul and made the ensuing free throw to give Minnesota a late lead.
Edwards proceeded to score seven of his team-high 36 points in overtime, including a tough, deep corner 2-pointer that proved the dagger in the eventual Timberwolves victory. Edwards also had five rebounds and two assists in the win.
That staved off a 60-point effort from De'Aaron Fox and the undermanned Kings, who were without DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk due to injury. It was a much-needed win that snapped a three-game losing skid for the Timberwolves.
Friday night's throw down was the most memorable dunk for Edwards so far in the young season, but it's nothing new for the star guard. Edwards notably had a massive dunk in March against the Utah Jazz in which he slammed it over forward John Collins and drew a foul, even dislocating his finger in the process. He popped it back in and shot the free throw.
That goes to show that perhaps Friday night was just one of many to come this season.
Perhaps Edwards will even predict when he's in for another monster slam.