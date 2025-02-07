The 5 best moments from the Wolves' rowdy win over Houston
Best game of the season? The Timberwolves' 125-114 win over the Houston Rockets might've taken taken the title as the best NBA game this season. The 11-point margin in the end doesn't tell the full story because the teams were separated by a single point with just over four minutes to play and it was a straight up street fight. Here are the five best moments from the incredible game.
1. Naz Reid snarling at Jock Landale
After Reid ripped the ball away from Landale in the fourth quarter, Landale shoved Reid and an all-out brawl nearly unfolded. Rudy Gobert shoved Landale away and the two sides were separated, but the heat of the moment was palpable.
2. Terrence Shannon Jr.'s post slam
Shannon Jr. got into a regular-season game with Minnesota for the first time and he drilled a corner three within seconds of checking in. Later, he drove the baseline and threw down a monster jam with his left hand.
3. Anthony Edwards staring down Dillon Brooks
After burying a three in Brooks' face late in the fourth quarter, Edwards did his signature Spiderman hand gesture and stared at Brooks as they moved to the other end of the court. The crowd was going crazy and Edwards made it clear that Brooks' antics only sent him into mega-alpha mode.
4. Jaylen Clark drilling triples
Clark, who missed his entire rookie season recovering from a torn Achilles suffered late in his final season at UCLA, got his first non-garbage time NBA minutes Jan. 29 against the Suns. He's played a regular role off the bench in six games since then and it culminated with him playing clutch-time minutes against the Rockets. As cool as it was to see him in the game late, it was his four three-pointers and 17 points that helped Minnesota in a big way. If he can shoot like that consistently, he'll have a huge role on this team going forward.
5. Anthony Edwards dancing, laughing at the Rockets
After lighting the Rockets up for 41 points, Edwards danced on the court in celebration as the final moments on the clock ticked away. Houston players started walking back to the locker room with 0.2 seconds left on the clock. Edwards saw them jettisoning the court and the TV cameras captured him pointing at the Rockets and laughing as the final horn sounded.
