Timberwolves add second PBP announcer for when Michael Grady is unavailable
The Timberwolves revealed their TV broadcast schedule for the 2025-26 season on Thursday, as well as the addition of a second play-by-play announcer for games where Michael Grady is unavailable.
Due to his new national roles with both Amazon and NBC, Grady estimated he'll only call around a third of the Wolves' games this season. 65 of their 82 regular season games will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network North, including some crossover with Minnesota's whopping 28 national TV games. When Grady is on a national assignment, it'll be longtime Timberwolves radio announcer Alan Horton calling the games with analyst Jim Petersen.
Horton called one game with Petersen on TV this past spring. He'll now step into the No. 2 role, which was previously held by studio host and Minnesota Lynx play-by-play announcer Marney Gellner. If Grady's estimate is accurate, Horton might actually end up calling more than half of the 65 games on FDSN.
When Grady is on the TV call, Horton will handle his usual solo duties on the radio (KFAN FM 100.3 and iHeartMedia Minneapolis) — a job he's held for the past 18 seasons in Minnesota. When Horton moves to the TV side, his calls with Peterson will be simulcast to the radio, the team announced. That aspect of it will be interesting, given that calling games for a TV audience and for a radio audience typically require different approaches.
Lea B. Olsen will have sideline coverage of all Timberwolves home games. Two newcomers — Cayleigh Griffin and Ashley Stroehlein — will "split duties hosting and covering the sidelines for all road games." Gellner and Rebekkah Brunson will continue to host the "Wolves Live" pre- and postgame show for all home games, and they'll now broadcast directly from the Target Center court.
Here's the specific breakdown of the Wolves' 28 national TV games, courtesy of the team's release:
- ESPN (7 games): Oct. 29 vs. L.A. Lakers, Nov. 5 at New York Knicks, Nov. 26 at Oklahoma City Thunder, Jan. 16 at Houston Rockets, Feb. 8 vs. LA Clippers, Feb. 20 vs. Dallas Mavericks, Mar. 25 vs. Rockets.
- Amazon Prime (7 games): Oct. 24 at Lakers, Dec. 19 vs. Thunder, Jan. 10 at Cleveland Cavaliers, Jan. 29 vs. Thunder, Feb. 26 at Clippers, Mar. 7 vs. Orlando Magic, Mar. 13 at Golden State Warriors.
- NBC (6 games): Jan. 6 vs. Miami Heat, Jan. 13 at Milwaukee Bucks, Feb. 24 at Portland Trail Blazers, Mar. 10 at Lakers, Mar. 22 at Boston Celtics, Apr. 7 at Indiana Pacers.
- ABC (4 games): Dec. 25 at Denver Nuggets, Jan. 24 vs. Warriors, Mar. 1 at Denver Nuggets, Mar. 15 at Thunder.
- Peacock (4 games): Oct. 27 vs. Nuggets, Nov. 3 at Brooklyn Nets, Jan. 26 vs. Warriors, Feb. 2 at Memphis Grizzlies.
The season begins with a road game (televised on FDSN) on October 22 against the Portland Trail Blazers. The home opener is October 26 against the Indiana Pacers.