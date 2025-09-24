New details revealed on how many Wolves games Michael Grady will call
We already knew that beloved Timberwolves play-by-play broadcaster Michael Grady was going to call a reduced number of Wolves games this season due to his new national roles with Amazon and NBC. Now, thanks to The Athletic, we have a rough idea of what that percentage will look like.
In a feature on Grady's rise to broadcasting stardom, Jon Krawczynski included the detail that Grady says he'll work "about a third" of all Timberwolves games in the 2025-26 campaign.
"His NBC/Peacock duties will be early in the week and his Amazon games will be at the end of the week. That leaves some openings in the middle of the week for Wolves games, in addition to a few pockets in his national schedule where there are openings on other nights."
The Wolves have 28 nationally-televised games on their upcoming schedule, which is also roughly a third of the slate. So the best way to think about it is probably that a third of the games will be on various national platforms, a third will be called by Grady on FanDuel Sports Network North, and the other third will be called by a not-yet-determined second play-by-play announcer on FDSNN.
It's also entirely possible that Grady calls a few Wolves games within his national roles. Of the 28 games, seven are scheduled to be on Amazon Prime and another 10 are set to be televised on NBC or Peacock. (The other 11 are on ESPN/ABC). There could be some crossover there, which would require Grady to call those games from a more impartial perspective.
Still, it'll be a big drop-off from Grady calling 60-70 Wolves games over the past few years, which will be a bummer for fans.
Three years after he was hired by the Wolves to replace Dave Benz as their lead play-by-play announcer, Grady has quickly established himself as one of the best in the business. His arrival coincided with Anthony Edwards' ascent to superstardom and the most successful era in franchise history. Minnesota fans became enamored with his talent and his signature "cash!" call.
After getting opportunities to do some national games with ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV in recent years, Grady will now be a prominent part of the league's new TV rights deals. He's one of four PBP announcers on Prime, along with Kevin Harlan, Ian Eagle, and Eric Collins. On NBC/Peacock, it's Grady, Mike Tirico, Noah Eagle, and Terry Gannon.
But despite these new roles, Grady didn't want to completely say goodbye to Minnesota.
“It was a situation where it’s an opportunity that you can’t pass up mixed with a beautiful situation you don’t want to say goodbye to and you don’t want to let go of," he told Krawczynski.
The Wolves have not yet announced their plans for who will call the other half (or so) of their locally-broadcast games alongside longtime color commentator Jim Petersen. The in-house candidates who have done it previously are studio analyst Marney Gallner, who does PBP for Lynx games, and Timberwolves radio announcer Alan Horton. An external hire is also possible.