Timberwolves announce injury update, timeline for Julius Randle
The Timberwolves will be without forward Julius Randle for at least another two weeks, the team announced in an update on Wednesday. Randle is officially dealing with a right adductor strain.
"An MRI taken at Mayo Clinic by Dr. Kelechi Okoroha on Randle revealed a right adductor strain and was confirmed via second opinion by Dr. Benjamin Domb of American Hip Institute," the Wolves' press release says. "Randle will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and further updates of his progress will be provided when available."
The injury, which Randle suffered in the first half of last Thursday's game in Utah, was initially described as a groin strain. The adductor muscle is in the hip/thigh area not far from the groin.
Randle, who has been out for the last two games, will at least miss the Wolves' next six contests prior to the All-Star break, which includes matchups with the Rockets, Cavs, Bucks, and Thunder. The two-week re-evaluation timeline gives him a theoretical chance to return on Friday, Feb. 21 at Houston, which is Minnesota's first game following the break. Depending on his progress, his absence could be longer than that.
Randle has averaged 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists across 48 games for the Wolves this season. He got off to a slow start following the blockbuster trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks and brough Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota, but the team was encouraged by the way he had been playing prior to the injury. He's struggled from deep (32 percent), but Randle has been effective from two-point range and at the free throw line. The Wolves are 0-2 without him, losing at home to the Wizards and De'Aaron Fox-less Kings.
While Randle remains out, Naz Reid will continue to start at power forward. Luka Garza has entered the frontcourt rotation out of necessity.
Randle's inconsistent play and imperfect fit in Minnesota, along with his $31 million player option for next season, have made him a popular inclusion in trade ideas from Wolves fans. But while anything can happen, it remains likely that he won't be moved prior to Thursday afternoon's trade deadline.